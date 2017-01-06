Michael P. Duginski, age 59, of Merrill, died unexpectedly at his home of natural causes on Thursday, January 5, 2017.

Michael was born July 11, 1957, in Merrill, son of Lawrence and Mary Duginski. Michael was a graduate of Merrill Senior High School. He was currently employed at Semco of Merrill. Michael enjoyed hunting and fishing. He was a member of St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, Merrill, and was also a member of the Knights of Columbus and had served as their Grand Knight. Michael was a very helpful, caring, and faithful person, and would do anything for anyone when asked.

Michael is survived by his parents, Lawrence and Mary Duginski, Merrill; seven siblings, Juliana Pufal, Lexington, South Carolina, Patrick (Laura) Duginski, Merrill, Jeffrey (Peggy) Duginski, Merrill, Lori Duginski, Mosinee, Colleen (Ron) Coccaro, Southbury, Connecticut, Marie Duginski, Atlanta, Georgia, and Joni (Matt) Schewe, Grapevine, Texas; and eight nieces and nephews, Nicolle, Jacob, Danielle, Melonia, Ryan, Madison, Molly, and Brady.

The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:30 A.M. Thursday, January 12, 2016, at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, Merrill. Father Chris Kemp will preside. Visitation will begin at 9:30 A.M. Thursday at the church. The Taylor-Stine Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Merrill, is assisting the family.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorials be directed to St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, Merrill, or the Knights of Columbus.