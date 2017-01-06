Merrill Police reports

January 2

5:08 p.m.- An officer investigated a theft in the 300 block of East 2nd Street.

January 3

9:58 a.m.- A male was arrested for an active arrest warrant in the 1100 block of East 3rd Street.

2:25 p.m.- Officers responded to a shoplifting complaint in the 500 block of West Main Street. It was found that the store stopped the theft from happening and the suspect left. Officers located the male who was arrested for several warrants, Possession of Methamphetamine and

Bail Jumping.

3:27 p.m.- An officer arrested a female for a Probation Violation and brought her to jail.

January 4

2:53 p.m.- An officer took a complaint of a theft. The complainant stated a co-worker used their debit card and withdrew money from it. Investigation is ongoing.

January 5

11:19 a.m.- A caller reported someone stole the spare tire for his vehicle from the bed of his truck which occurred sometime prior to 12-29-16.

11:39 a.m.- A caller reported she was stopped on E. Main Street preparing to turn left into a driveway when she was struck from behind by a dark blue Dodge pickup truck. The striking vehicle fled the scene. A crash report was completed. The offending driver has not yet been located.

12:19 p.m.- A caller reported her ex-boyfriend stole her cell phone. The ex-boyfriend denied the allegations. Investigation is ongoing.

2:59 p.m.- A crash was reported on E. Main Street at Poplar Street. A vehicle had been stopped at the stop sign at the intersection. That driver pulled out from the stop sign and struck the other vehicle. The offending driver was cited for the violation.

4:59 p.m.- A caller reported sometime during the day someone entered his friend’s apartment and stole several video games. Investigation is ongoing.