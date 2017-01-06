Guys fall in tooth ‘n nail duel with West

Tuesday night, the Bluejay boys played host to Wausau West in a make-up game from a Dec. 16 cancellation due to weather, looking to capitalize on their conference win over Marshfield on Dec. 20.

The guys would jump out to an early 26-20 lead over the Warriors in the first but a heavy West counter-offensive would leave the Jays trailing 62-59 at the final buzzer.

“The players did everything that we asked,” comments head coach Jake Schalow. “We executed our game plan of how we wanted to play. Unfortunately, we caught Wausau West on a very hot shooting night. In conference play, they had three makes and were shooting around 10% from three, and tonight they made 10 and shot over 50%. As a young team, it is a game that you can learn from, unfortunate that it had to happen from a loss.”

Despite the narrow loss, balance was once again a forte for the guys as three athletes broke the double digit barrier.

Zach Mootz led the charge with 21 points (7/14 FG, 5/10 3pt, 2/2 FT, 5r, 2a). Jared Ollhoff put up 15 pts (6/12 FG, 3/5 FT, 7r, 3a) while Quinn Steckbauer drained 11 points on the night (3/5 FG, 3/5 3pt, 2/3 FT, 3r, 4a, stl).

The guys return to the court Friday night when they head south for a WVC bout with Stevens Point. Game time is set for 7:30 p.m.

WSW: 20 42-62

MRL: 26 33-59