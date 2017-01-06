Dennis William Olsen, age 68, loving husband, father, grandfather, and friend passed away peacefully on Thursday, January 5, 2017 at Wisconsin Veterans Home, King, Wisconsin.

Born on June 3, 1948 to Alice and William D. Olsen in Madison, WI. Dennis grew up in the Madison area and graduated from Madison West High School in 1967. He then joined the U.S. Marine Corp. In the military, Dennis served in active duty in Vietnam receiving numerous medals for combat, including his rifleman award, and receiving the Purple Heart twice. Upon his return, he married the love of his life, Delores ‘Dee” Nonn-Olsen in 1971. They were married for 45 years. During their married life together they lived in Madison, Sun Prairie, Merrill, and Sheboygan County and found their way back to Merrill in 2010.

Dennis was a carpenter by trade and was a member of the Carpenters Union Locals 2344, 204 and 731. He also worked at Wick Builders, Marshall Erdman, Triangle Components and at SEMCO. He was employed by more than a dozen contractors on various commercial construction projects and highway/bridge projects throughout his career with the carpenters union in the Madison area, Wausau, Sheboygan and Milwaukee areas.

Dennis enjoyed many things in his life, such as, woodworking, deer hunting, traveling, camping, gardening, watching the Packers, bowling, card games, puzzles, spending time with his family and grandchildren, building projects and fixing things, and mostly helping others out. He particularly enjoyed his trips to the Dominican Republic and Mexico with family and friends. Dennis was a member of the Merrill Jaycees, the Merrill Eagles and the Merrill V.F.W. Post 1638. Dennis was very easy going, good natured, hard-working, generous and dedicated to the well-being of his family and friends.

He is survived by his wife, Delores “Dee” Olsen, Merrill; his two daughters, Michelle Baumann (Steven Baumann), Kewaunee, WI and Stephanie Wilding (Ryan Wilding), Merrill, WI; and grandchildren, Savannah Baumann, McKenzie Baumann, Lauren Baumann, Zachary Wilding and Andrew Wilding. He is also survived by his sister, Donna Rindt (Gene Rindt); step-sister, Darlene Kidd (Bill Kidd); two brothers-in-law, Jerry Dorn (Ann Dorn) and Ray Nonn (Mary Nonn); sister-in-law, Rosie Nonn (special friend Mike Vierthaler); two aunts, Nancy Clark, New Brighton, MN and Betty Duff, Madison; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Dennis had a long 13 year, hard fought battle with his Parkinson’s and Dementia diseases. While we are comforted in knowing Dennis is with his maker and at peace now after his long struggle with his diseases; his beloved family and friends will always miss him. We have been blessed to have him in our lives.

On behalf of Dennis and his family, we are so very grateful for the care and kindness shown by his doctors; including, Dr. Stephen Staehling, Dr. Tom Zweifel, Dr. Wheat, Dr. Passini, Dr. Dottie, Dr. Dent, and Dr. Baseman. We appreciate the dedicated care provided by the CNA’s, LPN’s, Nurses and other staff at both Pine Crest Nursing Home and King Veteran’s Home during Dennis’s stay at each facility. The family is so appreciative of the high level of care given.

The funeral service for Dennis will be held at 11:00 A.M. Friday, January 13, 2017 at St. Stephen’s United Church of Christ, Merrill. The Rev. Kyle Carnes will officiate. Burial will take place in Merrill Memorial Park Cemetery with graveside military rites conducted by V.F.W. Post 1638, Merrill. The visitation will be from 4:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. Thursday at the Taylor-Stine Funeral Home, Merrill, and after 10:00 A.M. Friday at the church. Taylor-Stine Funeral Home & Cremation Services is assisting the family.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be sent to the family for a special gift to be made to King Veteran’s Home at a later date or to the American Parkinson’s Association in honor of his long hard fight.

