Sladky Photography showcased at T.B Scott Library

“Portraits of Personalities: Expressions of the Soul,” featuring the photography of David L. Sladky, is the current Community ArtShare exhibit at Merrill’s T.B. Scott Free Library. These amazing pieces will be displayed on the library’s second floor until the end of February.

While Sladky actually started out painting, he also enjoyed exploring the outdoors, and soon desired to capture nature’s beauty with a camera’s exactness, “working to find a zone where the pictures just kept coming,” as he put it.

For certain, Sladky’s work has been seen by thousands of people, if only on 23 years of Wausau Insurance calendars featuring his photographs. His credits also include publication in Wisconsin Trails Magazine, Time, Newsweek, National Geographic, as well as Lands’ End catalogs.

Sladky expresses his artistic spirit in many ways besides photography. He takes pleasure in arranging almost anything, making glass, rock and cactus gardens, and managing his 20 acres of ponds, fields and woods.

You’re welcome to visit T.B. Scott Library to view this exhibit and all the wondrous things it has to offer. T.B. Scott Library’s “Beyond Books: Community ArtShare” features a new exhibit every two months on an ongoing basis. The program was made possible by a $10,000 grant from the Mead Witter Foundation, Inc. of Wisconsin Rapids.