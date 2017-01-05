Merrill Ice Draggers pump gas, prepare for race season

Merrill Ice Draggers champions are thanking Gary Schwartz, a founding member of the Merrill Ice Drags and their fuel sponsor, by pumping your gas at Pine Ridge Mobil at 3350 E. Main St., Merrill, on Tuesday, Jan. 10, from 5-7 p.m. Racers will be on hand to answer questions, pass out race schedules and a few lucky folks will even win a one-day pit pass, valued at $12 for an adult.

On Tuesday, Jan. 17, the Merrill Ice Drag champions and racers will do an encore gas pump at Pine Ridge BP and A&W on Wausau’s Northside from 5-7 p.m. Come see race car(s), nailie tires, Merrill Ice Drag merchandise and much more.

The Merrill Ice Draggers Inc are grateful for their many sponsors, especially the Outlaw Class official sponsor Pagels Pub & Grub; Brickner’s Park City, 4×4 Rubber Tire Class sponsor; Northway Communications, the exclusive communications sponsor; the Foto News and the Merrill Chamber of Commerce.

The MID are looking for volunteers to help ready the track, put up snow fences and many other tasks that need to be done before Test & Tune Day Jan. 21 and on through the race season until Feb. 25. If interested, please come to Merrill Ice Draggers next meeting which will be held at Arby’s also on Tuesday, Jan. 10, at 7 p.m. Or like them on facebook, call 715-218-9668 or check www.merrillicedrags.com..