Wisconsin’s very own Mike Mercury to perform in Merrill

Currently in their fourth year of bringing talented stand-up comedians to the area, Les & Jim’s is at it again bringing Midwest funnyman Ron Lamprecht to town along with Wisconsin native Mike Mercury on Friday, Jan. 6.

Mike started his comedy career at the world famous Comedy Store in Los Angeles. He’s appeared in concert with Bob Saget, Tom Arnold, Bill Maher, Leon Redbone, David Lee Roth, Robert Klein and the late Chris Farley. Mike has also appeared on TV as the co-host of “Hot Tonight” and been heard nationally on Garrison Keillor’s “A Prairie Home Companion” on public radio.

Advance tickets are available at a special discounted price and can be purchased at Les & Jim’s or online at www.LesAndJims.com/comedy. The show starts at 8:30 p.m. and the best seats go fast so be sure to come early. Les & Jim’s will also be serving their popular fish buffet from 5-8 p.m. Les & Jim’s Lincoln Lanes is located at 1208 N. Center Ave. in Merrill. Call 715-536-9405 for more info.

Ron Lamprecht