MHS artists place in statewide contest

Three Merrill High School Art student’s artwork ranked in the top 10 for the 2016-17 Student Art Exhibit and Awards sponsored by the Wis

< > Joseph Ladewig

consin Association of School Boards, the Wisconsin Art Education Association, and Liberty Mutual. Their artwork will be on display at the State Education Convention on Jan. 18-19 at the Wisconsin Center in Milwaukee for over 3,000 convention attendees to view.

Students were asked to create an original work of art showing their interpretation of how art and science intersect and enhance our world. Freshmen Makyah Goetsch’s “Lizard” placed 7th; freshmen Ananda VanWie’s “The Unicorn” placed 3rd; and Senior Joseph Ladewig’s “Timber Droid“ placed 1st. This was a statewide art contest.