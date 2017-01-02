Merrill police reports

December 28

1:34 p.m.- An officer investigated a theft in the 900 block of East 7th Street.

December 30

9:40 a.m.- An officer responded to a theft complaint. A female party had her purse stolen out of her unlocked vehicle. No suspects at this time.

5:25 p.m.- Officers were dispatched to a restaurant for a disorderly conduct complaint. The owner advised a male party was inside the business and was refusing to pay for the bill as he was not satisfied with the meal and he was causing a disturbance. Officers made contact with the male party who continued to advise he was refusing to pay the bill. The male was cited for fraud of a restaurant.

December 31

1:30 p.m.- An officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle. The officer detected an odor of intoxicants coming from the vehicle. The driver was placed through field sobriety tests and failed. The male driver was arrested for operating while intoxicated.

2:34 p.m.- Officers responded to a domestic disturbance complaint. The female involved was struck by her husband and had injuries. The male was located at another residence and was arrested for substantial domestic battery and felony bail jumping.

11:36 p.m.- Officers were dispatched to a disorderly conduct complaint. The caller advised parties were fighting with each other inside a vehicle and one of the males had a warrant for his arrest. The vehicle was located and the male had fled from the vehicle prior to officers arriving. The male was located a short distance away and was arrested on the active warrant and he was transported to the Lincoln County jail.

January 1

8:40 a.m.- Officers responded to a domestic disturbance complaint. The caller had locked herself in a bathroom as her boyfriend had become physical with her. Officers breached the door and made contact with all parties. After an investigation, the male was arrested for domestic battery and a probation violation.

6:48 p.m.- An officer responded to a disorderly conduct complaint. The female caller advised she was assaulted by her boyfriend’s mother, who had left the residence. After an investigation was completed, the female suspect was arrested for domestic battery.