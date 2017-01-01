Woman taken into custody following Christmas eve tavern altercation

Christmas Eve night, officers responded to a report of a disorderly patron at a local tavern.

Upon arrival, officers spoke with tavern owners who indicated a patron had caused a disturbance, causing other patrons to leave the bar. Then when asked to leave the bar, the patron became loud and belligerent.

The patron had departed in her vehicle shortly before officer arrival, but was located a short time later in her vehicle; reportedly parked in the middle of the street on North Thomas Street.

According to officer notes, upon contact with the driver-39 year old Erin Wade- signs indicative of impairment were detected about her person.

Wade reportedly became uncooperative when asked to exit her vehicle and admitted to consuming intoxicants, but reportedly refused to submit to Standardized Field Sobriety Testing. Upon being taken into custody and escorted to the officer’s patrol vehicle, Wade reportedly remained uncooperative and resisted officer efforts to place her in the backseat of the patrol vehicle.

An ‘drive stun’ from an Electronic Control Device (TASER) was deployed in an effort to obtain compliance from Wade, but was reportedly ineffective. The officer then deployed OC spray, at which point Wade became compliant and was seated in the patrol vehicle.

Following decontamination by Merrill Fire Department emergency medical staff, Wade was transported to the Lincoln County Jail on charges of Operating While Intoxicated-1st Offense and Resisting or Obstructing an Officer. Upon arrival at the jail, Wade reportedly became loud and belligerent toward staff, at which point an additional charge of Disorderly Conduct was added.