Jeremy Ratliff

Reporter

Four-piece rock cover band ‘The Dukes’ rocked the Blue Jay’s Nest bar at the Badger Hotel Saturday night.

Formed in 2000 right here in Merrill, members Nick Polak, Bryan “Oly” Olson, Roger “Dooner” Hoffman Jr. and Kenny “Shoes” Olson treated visitors and hotel guests to a medley of favorites from the 70’s, 80’s and

90’s including ‘Turn The Page’, ‘LeRoy Brown’ and ‘Come Together’.