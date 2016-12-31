Tech coaching offered at the library

After the holidays, put Tech Coaching at T.B. Scott Free Library on your calendar. The library looks forward to helping you use your computer, smartphone, tablet, or other device.

January eBook Coaching is scheduled on Thursday, Jan. 5, and Thursday, Jan. 12, at 1 and 6 p.m.

January Computer Coaching is scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 3, at 1 p.m.; Wednesday, Jan. 4, at 10 a.m.; and Thursday, Jan. 5, at 6 p.m.

Your eBook coach will help you use your smartphone or tablet device better, especially for downloading ebooks and audiobooks from the library for free. Just bring your device and come in – no reservations are necessary.

Wisconsin’s Digital Library, a service provided by a state library organization to provide you with free eBooks, is now new and improved. Come to an eBook Coaching session to learn more about getting eBooks for free.

Computer Coaching is a low-stress way to learn more about computers. Beginners or experienced users interested in improving a specific skill, task, or web search are welcome. If you have a laptop, bring it along, or use one at the library. Reservations aren’t necessary.

A Computer Coaching session might be worthwhile, for example, if you want help browsing the Internet, organizing photos and other files on your computer, using productivity applications like Word and Excel, buying and selling stuff, job searching, cleaning out junk and dealing with malware, or just working on mouse skills and typing. Recent sessions have helped several computer owners to become more comfortable with Windows 10.

If regularly scheduled eBook or Computer Coaching sessions don’t fit your schedule, call the library (715-536-7191) or stop in to arrange for an individual Custom Computer Coaching consultation.

Computer Coachees are also eligible for a monthly door prize, a 16-gigabyte flash drive, compliments of Merrill Radio Shack and the Friends of T.B. Scott Library.

Tech Coaching sessions, like all T.B. Scott Library programs, are open to the public at no charge. Call the library at 715-536-7191 or check www.tbscottlibrary.org to learn more.