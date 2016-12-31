Steckbauer named Athlete of the Week

Sophomore guard Quinn Steckbauer has proved a formidable force for the Bluejay Boys varsity basketball squad this season, recently posting solid back to back performances in contests with Marshfield and Lakeland, combining for 16 points, 8 rebounds and 8 assists.

Son of Tammy and Jeb Steckbauer of Merrill, Quinn holds a 4.0 GPA and has enjoyed playing basketball since age three.

Along with his first varsity start with the basketball team this year, Steckbauer also started as a varsity football Defensive Back this past season.

While Steckbauer admits basketball takes up a great deal of his free time, when he is able to find free time he enjoys activities with family and friends.

As for the future, Quinn plans to attend a 4-year university and hopes to play Basketball but is unsure of a major at this point.