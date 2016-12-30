Zone 1 snowmobile trails open

As of midnight on Friday, Dec. 30, Lincoln County Zone 1 funded snowmobile trails are open with the exception of Corridor 19 south of Hwy. 86 and Corridor 17 south of Cty. J. Lincoln County Zones 2 & 3 will remain closed.

Be aware of “trail closed” signs, stay on marked trails only and respect private land.

Trail conditions in wooded areas will be fair, with the exception of some low lying areas which may be rough and have standing water. Trails in open fields may be drifted and lacking snow cover. Use extreme caution in these areas and expect early season riding conditions throughout the trail system.

Trails designated as winter ATV trails in Zone 1 will not be open to ATV use until noon on Friday, Dec. 30, and are closed to winter ATV use when the temperature is above 28 degrees.

For up to date Lincoln County trail conditions, see www.co.lincoln.wi.us or call the trail hotline at 715-539-1033.