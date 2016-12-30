Designate before you celebrate on New Year’s weekend

Although no one really knows what the new year will bring, everyone who will be out celebrating on New Year’s weekend can take steps to make sure 2017 doesn’t start with a drunken driving arrest or a serious crash.

“Last year, the new year began tragically with two traffic deaths during the holiday period from Dec. 31 to Jan. 3. This year, our goal is zero traffic fatalities,” says David Pabst, director of the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) Bureau of Transportation Safety.

To combat drunken driving, law enforcement agencies across the state will be out in force for the national Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign, which began Dec. 15 and runs through New Year’s Day.

To help prevent drunken driving arrests and crashes, WisDOT offers a free Zero In Wisconsin Drive Sober mobile app which includes:

•A Find-a-Ride feature that uses a smart phone’s GPS to locate alternative transportation—including taxi services, mass transit, and local ride services.

•A blood alcohol estimator.

•A designated driver selector.

•Interactive games that help determine whether drivers should give up their car keys.

In addition to choosing a designated driver before your New Year’s Eve celebration begins, WisDOT offers the following advice:

•If you’re feeling buzzed, you probably are over the 0.08 (alcohol concentration) limit and should not drive.

•Don’t allow friends to drive drunk no matter how much they protest.

•Some taverns and restaurants may provide patrons with safe transportation to their homes, such as the Tavern League of Wisconsin’s SafeRide program.