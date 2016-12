Jeremy Ratliff

Reporter

The Bluejay wrestlers broke even in the second and final day of the annual Northern Exposure Tournament at the MHS Field House, Thursday afternoon.

The Jays opened the day with a 46-24 come from behind win over Rosholt, then fell to Meonomonie 48-32.

Check back next week for full coverage of this year’s event.

Watch as Bluejay senior Devon Schultz makes quick work of Rosholt’s Mike Charnecke