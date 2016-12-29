Robert “Bruce” FauFau, age 84, of Tomahawk, passed away unexpectedly on December 19, 2016 at West Kendall Baptist Hospital in Miami.

Bruce was born on July 15, 1932 to Robert & Gladys (Kershaw) FauFau. Bruce was a proud US Navy Veteran. He served on the USS-Bearss from 1951 until his time of Honorable Discharge in March of 1955. In 1957, Bruce married Gloria Fish; together they had two children. In his younger years he worked at Solar Permanent, later he spent over 10 years and a Tomahawk Police Officer, and finally, he worked for the Tomahawk Street Department for many years. Bruce and Gloria spent the winter months on Big Pine Key, in Florida. Bruce loved a lot of things about his time in Florida, but his favorite thing, was fishing. While home in Tomahawk, Bruce enjoyed the outdoors, his friends and spending time with his family.

Bruce is survived by his son, Bruce (Connie) FauFau, of Tomahawk; his daughter, Diane (Jerry) Ceplina, of Merrill; 4 Grandchildren – Trina (Dan) Tomasini, Jerrie (Maisie) Weinschenk-Ceplina, Adam FauFau & Haley FauFau; and 3 Great Grandchildren – Austin Wenzlick, Jazmyn & Daniel Tomasini. He is further survived by his brother, Forest (Catherine) Faufau, of Green Bay & his sister, Mary Lou (Jim) Koening, of Rhinelander & Arizona. Bruce is preceded in death by his parents, wife, Gloria, and sister, Judy.

A Memorial Service with Military Rites for Bruce FauFau will take place at 11:00AM on Thursday, January 5, 2016 at the Krueger Family Funeral Home. Pastor Mark Schoenherr will officiate. Visitation will take place from 9:00AM until the time of service at 11:00AM.

