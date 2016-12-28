Trinity Lutheran Church honored with Patriot Award

Mike Williams, State Chairman of the Wisconsin Committee for Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve Committee (ESGR), has announced Dan Schneider and the members of Trinity Lutheran Church has been presented with a Patriot Award by ESGR representative Bryce Kelley in recognition of extraordinary support of one of their employees serving in the Army National Guard.

The presentation took take place at Trinity Lutheran Church, Merrill on Sunday, Dec. 4.

According to Williams, the members of Trinity Church were nominated for this prestigious national award by their employee Chaplain (MAJ) Scott Gustafson who is a member of the National Guard. The Patriot Award is only presented to employers who not only hire Guard and Reserve members, but demonstrate superior support to the military employee and his/her family.

“The National Guard and Reserve Forces are the cornerstone of our national defense,” Williams said. “The members of Trinity Lutheran Church have provided outstanding support and cooperation and have exhibited a patriotic spirit which is reflected in the significance of being a recipient of the Patriot Award.”

“At the core of our life is the belief that we are able to serve because God first served us in His Son. Therefore, it is a privilege to offer to the brave men and women of our military armed forces the very best God has to offer: His Word. We’re grateful for all the work of chaplains and pray that they may be free to continue to proclaim God’s saving grace,” Pastor Gustafson said.

ESGR, a Department of Defense program, seeks to foster a culture in which all employers support and value the employment and military service of members of the National Guard and Reserve in the United States. For more information about ESGR outreach programs or volunteer opportunities, call (800) 336-4590 or visit www.ESGR.mil.