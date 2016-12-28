Fotos from the past

Researched by Michael J. Caylor Jr

12-29-76

Practical experience is the best teacher, says Robert St. Clair, a carpentry teacher at Merrill Senior High School, and he is demonstrating his point by having his students build a house. The unique program started at the beginning of the school year when concrete piers were poured outside of the school to hold up the building. A total of 40 students, 20 working on the north side of the house, 20 on the south; are busy working to get the project done on time. St. Clair stated the local wood working industry is heavily invested in the project by loaning material for the home. The local mills will be paid back when the home is sold, and St. Clair hopes to make a little profit as well so the school can continue to buy quality wood working tools to keep the project going for years to come.

The heads of local law enforcement are tight lipped about staffing for the holiday, but neither Sheriff Ron Krueger nor Chief of Police Charles Johnson expects much of a fuss. Both law enforcement leaders stated that for them New Year’s Eve is more of an ordinary night as most people who go out partying find a responsible way to get home or just spend the night. Johnson noted his men will probably respond to a family squabble or two and as the night goes on they will be prepared to shuttle home a resident or two who has had too much to drink. Chief Johnson just asks that you not let your car run outside unattended. New Year’s is a prime time for a cold thief to find a quick ride.

Where to go on New Year’s Eve? Here are the highlights from the Entertainment page: Club Modern is serving prime rib starting at 5 p.m. and will have noisemakers and hats at midnight. At Les & Jim’s Lincoln Lanes they will offer a buffet dinner with two free drinks along with the music of the Rhythm Masters until 3 a.m. at a cost is $6.50 per person. If you are up to it on Saturday, Lincoln Lanes will have Fonzie and the Happy Day Revue starting at 8:45 for their last concert ever. The Riverside Club has these two choices on New Year’s Eve: prime rib $5.95 or roast duck for $4.25 including soup and salad bar. Hinz’s Cork Dyne has prime rib, serving until 11 p.m. for only $3.95 and the Verden James Combo will provide the music. At Hour Place on west Main Street, the Music Men will perform starting at 9:30, while at Schmidt’s Ballroom Dick Rogers and his Orchestra will perform with tables available on a first come, first serve basis only. Want to stick to home? Arnold’s Drive Inn, formerly the Pink Top, has buckets of chicken, fish plates, or the famous Big Arnie Basket all ready to go. Also in an ad, Martha Schneider notes she is taking the New Year off, after closing on New Year’s Eve she will stay closed until Monday.

12-30-86

With 1987 right around the corner, so is a load of prizes for the first baby born in the Foto News circulation area. The Foto News will present the prizes to the first married couple who rings in the New Year with a child born in Lincoln County. Prizes include: a champagne set from Carl’s Liquor, a 14K gold charm from Helmstadter Jewelers, a gift certificate from Merrill House of Gifts, a haircut for mom or dad from North Central Hair Lines, some cold beer for dad from Pine Ridge Gas Station, a pack of diapers from Carl’s Foodlane, an assortment of baby stuff from Hapke’s IGA, a bottle of Blue Nun wine from Club Modern, five free classes for mom at Be Some Body Aerobics, the first $10 in a savings account for the little one at Park City Credit Union, more diapers from John’s United Foods, $10 in groceries from Drew’s, a 12 piece bucket of chicken at Kentucky Fried Chicken, a free frame for the first photo from Merrill Glass and Paint, and dad gets a free breakfast at the Kozy Korner while both mom and dad get dinner for two at South of the Border Restaurant.

“Strict” new drunk driving laws will take effect at midnight tomorrow as laws recently passed in Madison are enacted in Wisconsin. Now drivers who are convicted of an OWI who have a blood alcohol level of .2 or above will be considered aggravated drunk drivers. Those convictions will find their fines and penalties increased. Also your driver’s license will be immediately revoked if you are found driving with a blood alcohol level at that high of a level. Each year in Wisconsin more than 35,000 people are arrested for drunk driving. (That number was down to 24,000 last year according to the DOT)

If you are going out for New Year’s Eve and are looking for a place to go the following are advertising on the Entertainment page: Lincoln House Restaurant and Dance Lounge will have a special of dinner for two that includes sirloin steak, lobster, salad bar, and champagne for only $27.95. The Tanglewood Bar has a free juke box and a dance at midnight. Pine Ridge Restaurant has a steak and crab leg special for $9.25. Over at 3’s Company prime rib dinner is $8.95 and on New Year’s Day Bloody Mary’s are only .75. The Bowery Bar has the music of the Melodiers starting at 9:30. South of the Border has prime rib for $7.95 and Chimi’s for only $3.95. Moonlight Inn has the music of Flashback, the Dukes are playing at the Outlaw Bar and Supper Club, Les & Jim’s will have their New Year’s Eve Gals and it is only $28 per couple for dinner, drinks, and live entertainment. Grunty’s Bar will have the music of Harry and Baldy. The Studio Bar and Restaurant has a grand buffet with food and entertainment for only $15. Want to stay home? Get a bucket of chicken to go from Kentucky Fried for only $9.99.

12-30-96

Continuing the profile of the slate of newly elected officials about to take office next week this week’s paper focuses on Cindy Kimmons the formerly appointed and now officially elected Clerk of Circuit Court in Lincoln County. Kimmons was appointed to the office of Clerk’s job this past summer when her predecessor gave her resignation allowing Kimmons to leave her previous role in the department and take the helm of the agency. Kimmons noted she is working on speeding up the process of tracking the large amount of paperwork and fines that both she and her eight clerks handle on a daily basis. Kimmons noted in cash alone her office sees 300 payments a day amounting to $5 million dollars in funds that pass through her office. Prior to taking the leadership role, Kimmons was also active in the local union, having served as its president prior to her appointment.

Looking for a New Year’s experience? Diamond Dave’s Restaurant is offering prime rib and shrimp for only $8.95. Les & Jim’s has family bowling followed by moonlight bowling all for just $8.50 per lane per hour. In the hall you will find a prime rib and shrimp buffet for $14.75. Mulligans Supper Club has live music, and Club Modern will have their prime rib starting at 4:30. Déjà Vu will feature three live bands. Laurie Lee’s has the Z104 Sound Express, the Little Dipper has Karoke Express, Hank’s Old Time Tavern in Gleason has Hatchet Creek Band. If you don’t feel like cooking on the First of January, Ed at Ed & Sharon’s advises that the kitchen will be open and he will be serving a full menu.