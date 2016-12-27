Dorothy G. Gennrich, age 100, of Merrill, passed away on Monday, December 26, 2016, at Woodland Court, Merrill, with her son Bud at her side.

Dorothy was born July 20, 1916, in Merrill, daughter of the late Walter and Anna Reinke. She married Arnold L. Gennrich on June 28, 1947, in Merrill, and he preceded her in death on February 1, 2010. Dorothy had been a sales clerk at the former Peterman’s Department Store in Merrill. In 1956 she became a full time homemaker taking care of her husband, their newborn son, and her home. Dorothy was a faithful member of St. John Lutheran Church, Merrill, and had been a member of the Altar Guild of the church. She enjoyed cooking and baking. Dorothy and her late husband were avid fans of the Chicago Cubs. When the Cubs won the series this past fall, Bud whispered the good news in his mother’s ear and he is confident she understood.

Dorothy is survived by her son, Arnold W. ‘Bud’ Gennrich, Merrill; and other relatives and friends. Besides her husband and parents, Dorothy is preceded in death by two brothers and their spouses, Harold (Eleanor) Reinke and Lloyd (Doris) Reinke.

The funeral will begin at 11:00 A.M. Saturday, December 31, 2016, at St. John Lutheran Church, Merrill. The Rev. Joel Hoelter will officiate. Burial will follow in Merrill Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will begin at 10:00 A.M. Saturday at the church. The Taylor-Stine Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Merrill, is assisting with the arrangements.

