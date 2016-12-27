Arthur E. (Bud) Taylor

Bud was born on February 25, 1923 on his grandfather’s farm in the Town of Scott, Lincoln County, Wisconsin to Laura Ashbrenner Taylor and Arthur E. Taylor, Sr. After living in Rib Lake, he moved to Merrill in 1934 where he attended St. John Grade School. He graduated from Merrill High School in 1941 and was active in the band and as a boxer.

He attended the University of Wisconsin at Madison where he was a member of the drum line in the University Marching Band. He enlisted in the Navy in 1943 and was assigned to the Fleet Marine Force, 1st Marine Division where he served as a medical corpsman. He saw combat on Peleliu and Okinawa and was then sent to Tianjin for the disarmament of the Japanese. He served on the heavy cruiser St. Paul and was discharged in 1946 after attaining the rank of Pharmacist’s Mate 1st Class as a Medical Technologist. Bud attended the Cincinnati College of Mortuary Science where he graduated cum laude. He joined Taylor Funeral Home in 1947 as a partner with his father and he retired in 1985 after serving the people of Merrill for 38 years as a Funeral Director.

Bud was a member of Jaycees, the American Legion, VFW, and Lions. He served as president of the Merrill Rotary and the Wisconsin Valley Funeral Directors Association. Merrill Rotary also honored him by making him a Paul Harris Fellow. He enjoyed performing music with the Barbershoppers and the Glengarry Highlanders as well as playing the bagpipes for weddings, funerals and any other occasion.

His interests included silver, jewelry, and leather craft. He was a pilot and he enjoyed shooting sports and fishing. In retirement, he enjoyed travel and spending time at his cabin in Newwood and his cottage at Three Lakes.

Bud married Audrey Keller on October 9, 1949 and they had three children, Dr. Mark (Georgie) Taylor of Montour Falls, NY; Jane Taylor, and Dr. Jack (Julie) Taylor of Chapel Hill, NC. He was preceded in death by his wife Audrey and his daughter Jane. He is survived by his sons Jack and Mark and his granddaughter, Dr. Kyla Welch Taylor.

Bud passed away on Christmas Day, 2016 at the Bell Tower Residence.

The funeral will begin at 1:00 P.M. Friday, December 30, 2016, in Holy Cross Chapel at Bell Tower Residence, Merrill. The Rev. Joel Hoelter will officiate. Burial will follow in Merrill Memorial Park with graveside military rites conducted by the Merrill V.F.W. Post 1638 Honor Guard. Visitation will begin at 11:00 A.M. Friday in Holy Cross Chapel at Bell Tower Residence. The Taylor-Stine Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Merrill, is assisting the family.

