Zelinski and Gruetzmacher earn post-season accolades

Wednesday evening, the MAPS Board of Education recognized seniors Katie Zelinski and Jon Gruetzmacher for earning post-season athletic accolades, as part of their regular monthly meeting.

Gruetzmacher was recognized by BoE president Jen Seliger for recently being named to the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association (WFCA) 1st-Team All State Football team.

Jon Gruetzmacher

Gruetzmacher was a 3-year varsity starter at Left Tackle, garnering unanimous 1st Team All-Great Northern Conference honors this year, 2nd team in 2015 and 1st Team in 2014. Gruetzmacher is also a 2-year starter for the Bluejay Boys Basketball squad.

Zelinksi was also recognized Wednesday for being selected to the 2016 WIAA State Tournament Volleyball Team.

A 3-year starter on the volleyball squad, Zelinski was selected 1st Team All-WVC at Right Side Hitter this past season, as the girls made their second WIAA state tournament bid in 4 years. Zelinski was selected All-WVC Honorable Mention in 2015 as well as 2014.

Katie Zelinski

Photos courtesy of Merrill Area Public Schools