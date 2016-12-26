Lincoln County Sheriff’s reports

A 56-year-old Tomahawk man was injured after a two vehicle crash Wednesday morning north of Tomahawk. At 10:50 a.m., a cell 911 call reported the crash on County Rd. A near County Rd. U. According to the deputy’s report, white out conditions caused the rear end crash. The driver of the striking vehicle was transported to Ministry Sacred Heart Hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. The Tomahawk Fire Department assisted at the scene.

Deputies will refer multiple charges to the Lincoln County District Attorney after an incident involving two students at Lincoln Hills School in Irma on Thursday. Deputies were notified that an altercation had taken place at the facility involving the two students, both 17 years of age and residents of Milwaukee County. The first 17-year-old will face charges of battery to an inmate and criminal damage to property and the second will be charged with battery to an inmate.

A 21-year-old Merrill woman was arrested late Thursday night on several charges after deputies responded to a report of a disturbance in the Town of Scott. At 10:30 p.m., deputies were informed of the incident which took place on County Rd. Z. They found the suspect leaving the area and stopped the vehicle she was operating. As a result of the investigation, the woman was arrested on charges of disorderly conduct, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana and misdemeanor bail jumping. She was able to post a cash bond and was released on Friday.

On Friday several people called the Sheriff’s Office to report an unusual incident occurring on State Rd. 17 north of Gleason, a black bear who was walking around and interacting with traffic. When a Trooper from the Wisconsin State Patrol arrived on the scene, he found that the bear at times would stand on his hind legs and peer into passing cars. Wild Instincts, a non-profit animal rehabilitation center based out of Rhinelander, was contacted and they came directly to the scene. They were able to secure the bear and transport it to their facility. Wild Instincts reported the bear is about two years of age and weighs 90 pounds. It could have been displaced by a variety of things such as hunters, snowmobilers, loggers or just the warm temperatures. The bear will be allowed to hibernate for the rest of the winter at Wild Instincts and in the spring they will evaluate it to make sure a medical condition did not cause its unusual behavior.

A 37-year-old man will be referred to the Lincoln County District Attorney on a misdemeanor bail jumping charge. A deputy responded to a location in the Town of Merrill for a welfare check. He located the male and found he was only intoxicated. A check showed the man had been released on a bail bond less than 24 hours prior in Lincoln County Court which required absolute sobriety.

Motorists are reminded to be vigilant to the changing weather conditions. In the last two weeks several small snow storms have come through the area and each time deputies have spent hours checking on slide offs and crashes. None of the crashes have involved any serious injury including one in Corning this past Friday in which Corning firefighters had to help remove several occupants from an overturned vehicle. That was one of over 40 incidents that have taken place this past week alone.

Deputies reported a normal Christmas holiday. One of the biggest complaints this past week was incidents involving disputes over child custody. Most of the complaints involved parents who did not have proper or current paperwork signed by a judge that clarified placement for the holidays. Deputies remind parents that a holiday weekend is not the best time for the children, to begin planning for child placement and without paperwork law enforcement can do nothing but refer the involved parties back to the courts.

On Christmas evening and into Monday morning deputies and some firefighters kept busy when a thunder and ice storm caused problems. Deputies cleared some trees from the roadways on town roads and investigated reports of explosions which were found to be transformers affected by the freezing rain. At 10:20 p.m., a deputy and Tomahawk Firefighters checked on a power pole that had started on fire on County Rd. A at the entrance to South Country Courts. As of early Monday morning the highway department and townships were aggressively salting and sanding roads, but motorists should be aware of thick ice on surfaces and watch for any power lines that might be down or sagging with the ice.

The number of car deer crashes has dropped substantially for the first time in over a month. That number stood at seven for the past week.