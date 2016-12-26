Grace B. Lau, 83, of Merrill, passed away Saturday, December 24, 2016, at Pine Crest Nursing Home, Merrill.

Grace was born July 20, 1933, in Merrill, daughter of the late Otto and Martha (Saeger) Utecht. She married Herbert Lau on July 11, 1953. He survives. Grace had worked at the former Jeanne’s Dress Shop in Merrill. She eventually became a stay at home mom and was also blessed to be able to babysit all of her grandchildren. She was a very active member of Trinity Lutheran Church, Merrill, where she served as the Altar Guild President for many years. She also taught 2nd grade Saturday School at the church and helped plan many of the church activities. Grace loved baking cakes for birthdays and weddings. She was a former Cub Scout leader. Grace will be remembered as a very friendly and generous woman who enjoyed taking care of others.

Survivors include her husband of 63 years, Herbert Lau of Merrill; one daughter, Laurie (Shawn) Schultz of Merrill; two sons, Lonn (Patty) Lau of Merrill and Lee (Chris) Lau of Merrill; six grandchildren, Molly Schultz, Bethany Schultz, Kristopher (Hillary) Lau, Kaitlyn (Brian) Seeger, Emily Lau and Sam Lau; one great-granddaughter, Braelyn Lau; and one sister, Lu Benzinger of Merrill. Grace was preceded in death by her parents, Otto and Martha Utecht; her great-granddaughter, Madison Lyn Seeger; her sister, Mildred (Lawrence) Borchardt; her brother, Lester (Pearl) Voigt; and a brother-in-law, David ‘Knocky’ Benzinger.

The funeral service will be held at 11:00 A.M. Thursday, December 29, 2016 at Trinity Lutheran Church, Merrill. The Rev. Scott Gustafson will officiate. Burial will take place in Merrill Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M. Wednesday at the Taylor-Stine Funeral Home, Merrill, and after 10:00 A.M. Thursday at the church. Taylor-Stine Funeral Home & Cremation Services is assisting the family with arrangements.

Online condolences may be made at www.taylorstinefuneralhome.com