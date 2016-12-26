David H. Woller, age 79, of Merrill, passed away at his home on Saturday, December 24, 2016.

David was born May 18, 1937, in the town of Maine, Marathon County, son of the late Sigmund and Adela (Kasten) Woller. He married Donna D. Jabas on August 20, 1956. She survives. David was employed for nearly 30 years with the former Northern Door Corporation in Merrill, and then retired as a foreman with Lincoln Wood Products of Merrill. David was an active member of Trinity Lutheran Church, Merrill, where he served as an Elder and Usher. David enjoyed playing cards, woodworking, playing softball, horseshoes, and bowling.

Survivors include his wife Donna Woller, Merrill; three sons, Mike (Cindy) Woller, Iron Mountain, MI, Jeff (Patti) Woller, Kingsford, MI, and Rick (Kay) Woller, Stevens Point, WI; seven grandchildren, Christopher (Liz) Woller, Jennifer (Russ) Kenny, Elizabeth Woller, David Woller, Elly Woller (fiancé, Keith Wettstein), Ericka Woller, and Garrett Woller; eleven great grandchildren; three brothers, Amos Woller, Wausau, Bob (Gloria) Woller, Wausau, and Clifford (Delores) Woller, Sugar Camp, WI; a brother in law, Pete Barttelt, Wausau; two sisters, Adeline Fandrey, Wausau, and Eunice (Arlo) Berndt, Merrill; and three sisters in law, Frances Woller, Dorothy Woller, and Dorothea Woller, all of Wausau. Beside his parents, David is preceded in death by an infant son, Thomas Woller; two sisters, Elsie (Herman) Jaeger, and Lorna Barttelt; five brothers Raymond (Evelyn) Woller, Reuben (Dorothy) Woller, Elmer Woller, Harvey Woller, and Loyd Woller; a sister in law, Vivian Woller; and a brother in law, Grover Fandrey.

The funeral will begin at 12 Noon on Wednesday, December 28, 2016, at Trinity Lutheran Church, Merrill. The Rev. Scott Gustafson will officiate. Burial will follow in Faith Lutheran Cemetery – South, town of Maine, Marathon County. Visitation will begin at 9:00 A.M. Wednesday at the church. The Taylor-Stine Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Merrill, is assisting the family.

