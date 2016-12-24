Your Merrill forecast for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day <meta itemprop="thumbnailUrl" content="http://img.youtube.com/vi/leJirXAERpg/mqdefault.jpg" /> <meta itemprop="embedURL" content="http://www.youtube.com/embed/leJirXAERpg" /> Posted by: Foto News , December 24, 2016 Comments comments Related Posts Ask an Official: MPD discusses role of patrol supervisors Comments comments Athlete of the Week: Devon Schultz Comments comments #SantaAlert: Wisconsin ready to welcome Santa Claus Comments comments Merrill weather forecast for Dec. 23, 2016