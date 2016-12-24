Boys stumble at Lakeland

Jeremy Ratliff

Reporter

In the wake of a solid come from behind effort over Marshfield on Tuesday, the Bluejay boys basketball squad took a break from WVC action on Thursday night; heading north to Minocqua for a bout with the ever-formidable Lakeland Union Thunderbirds.

The guys hung with the ‘Birds in a first half shootout to take a 31-30 lead. Unfortunately Lakeland would have the final word with a punishing 39-point effort in the second half to down the Jays 69-59.

“We put together a solid first 30 minutes of the game,” comments head coach Jake Schalow.

“Then things got away from us at the end. We were a little too inconsistent to beat a good team on the road at their place.”

Despite the tough road loss, junior guard Zach Mootz rendered a powerhouse performance for the Jays with a near-season high 25 points (9/18 FG, 6/11 3 pt, 1/2 FT, 5r, 2a, st).

Jared Ollhoff (3/7 FG, 2/2 FT, 6r, 2a) and Quinn Steckbauer (2/9 FG, 2/6 3 pt, 2/2 FT, 4r, 5a, st) tied with 8 points each, while Sophomore Kordell Renken put up another 8, (3/4 FG, 2/2 3pt, 2r, ast, st).

The guys will enjoy a well deserved holiday break before returning to the court on January 6, when they travel to Stevens Point in a WVC showdown with the Panthers. Game time is set for 7:30 PM at the SPASH Field House.

MER: 31 28-59

LKD: 30 39- 69