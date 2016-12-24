Athlete of the Week: Devon Schultz

Senior, 2015-16 state qualifying wrestler Devon Schultz remains undefeated this season (6-0), following a 16-1 Technical Fall over Wausau-East’s Kaden Brody last Thursday night.

Son of Mark and Char Schultz, Devon has enjoyed being a part of the Merrill wrestling program since age three. When most high school wrestlers around the state are calling it a year at the culmination of the varsity wrestling season in February, Schultz returns to the mat.

He has been competing in Freestyle and Greco-Roman wrestling competitions every year through July, since age four.

When Schultz does find free time, he enjoys playing Frisbee Golf and spending time with friends and family.

As for the future, upon graduation Schultz plans to attend NTC’s Welding Program and possibly attend UW-Stevens Point; majoring in Physical Education.