Ask an Official: MPD discusses role of patrol supervisors

This week’s featured question is for an officer of the Merrill Police Department.

“What do police supervisors do to keep busy besides paperwork? Like I know they get called out of the office and stuff when other officers need their help, but what else do they do to keep busy?”

Answer given by Merrill Police Department Captain Corey Bennett:



“Currently, our first level of supervision is the Patrol Lieutenant Patrol Lieutenants are probably consistently busy with varying tasks more often than a patrol officer. This is because Patrol Lieutenants are still responsible for call responses, just like an officer, while also fulfilling the supervisory functions of their shift. Their supervisory duties include, but are not limited to: managing their officers, report review, citation review, crash report review, case management, on scene command, administrative tasks, etc. So you see, supervisors actually have more to do on a daily basis than the average officer. As you can imagine we look for supervisors who can manage several tasks at once, prioritize those tasks when needed, work well together with others, and have good leadership skills that bring officers together to accomplish our mission.”

