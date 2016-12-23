Walmart donates where employees volunteer

Michelle Salter and Chris Salter recently presented two donations from Walmart to Becky Kludy, Vice-President of the Lincoln County 4-H Leaders’ Association, Inc.

These donations were part of Walmart’s Volunteerism Always Pays (VAP) grants which provides a $250 donation to non-profit organizations where their employees volunteer. The Leaders’ Association wishes to thank Walmart for their donation and the Salter’s for volunteering their time in the 4-H program.

The donation will be utilized to support the 4-H Poultry and Rabbit projects including purchasing equipment necessary for 4-H’ers to exhibit their project animals during the Lincoln County Fair.