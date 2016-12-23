Peter D. ‘Pete’ Brown, age 71, of the Gleason area, died Wednesday, December 21, 2016, at his home.

Pete was born November 9, 1945, in Merrill, son of the late David and Margaret (Pommorin) Brown. Pete had been employed at the former Ward Paper Company in Merrill. He also did landscaping at a medical clinic in Merrill, along with a variety of other jobs throughout the Merrill area. Pete’s hobbies were collecting cars and NASCAR. Pete served in the U.S. Army and was stationed in Vietnam. He was honorably discharged.

Survivors include his sons, Don (Bridie) Maas, Irma, and Jason (Tammy Krueger) Maas, Merrill; two granddaughters, Chelsey and Brianna Maas; his sister, Pat Bushar, Merrill; and several nieces and nephews. Besides his parents, Pete is preceded in death by two sisters, Sally Paul and Phyllis Braatz.

There will be no services. The Taylor-Stine Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Merrill, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Online condolences may be made at www.taylorstinefuneralhome.com.