Merrill police reports

December 19

10:42 a.m.- An officer arrested a male for a Probation Violation and brought him to jail.

December 20

10:58 a.m.- Officers responded to a call of an intoxicated female acting belligerent toward the caller. Officers made contact with the female and she was arrested for a violation of bond restrictions related to consumption of alcohol.

11:42 a.m.- An officer responded to Walmart for a report of a retail theft. The officer’s investigation discovered that the suspect had taken an item from a display and presented the item to the customer service counter for a return. The suspect did not pay for the item and displayed another party’s identity for the return of the item. The party who committed the act was identified but further investigation into the possible identity theft is ongoing.

December 21

1:04 p.m.- Officers responded to the Kwik Trip on East Main Street for a complaint of a male and female arguing in the store. Officers made contact with both parties and discovered the argument was over $10 in quarters which the male party allegedly took from the female party. The female party searched the backpack of the male party and was satisfied that the theft did not take place. The male party was transported by officers to McDonalds to await an anticipated ride to Wausau.

6:53 p.m.- Officers responded to a report of a male party who was unconscious and alleged to be involved in an altercation at McDonalds. Officers and medical staff assessed the male party. The male party was determined to be intoxicated. During the course of the evaluation the male subject became resistive with officers and was taken into custody. Officer’s investigation and review of CCTV footage showed the male party aggressively approached others within the restaurant and was pushed away causing him to fall and strike his head. Officer’s assessment of the video showed that the male party that was shoved appeared to be instigating the fight. These assessments were confirmed by witnesses and the male subject was arrested for disorderly conduct.

December 22

3:55 p.m.- A male was arrested for a probation violation at the request of Probation & Parole.

4:36 p.m.- A caller reported there was a squirrel inside of her house running about the dining room. She was provided resources for assistance in removing the animal.

5:30 p.m.- An off-duty officer received a suspicious automated call purportedly from his credit card company. The automated message claimed that for today only his interest rate would be lowered. The message then prompted him to press “1” to continue. The officer hung up and

called his credit card company directly and found it was indeed some type of scam attempt. The number (702-251-0621) was traced to Las Vegas and is associated with numerous other scams.

9:17 p.m.- A caller reported a male had slapped her in the buttocks without her permission at a tavern. The male admitted to doing so, stating he did so because he could. He was corrected and informed he could not do so and was arrested for disorderly conduct.