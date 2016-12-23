David E. Blaise, age 61, of Merrill, WI died December 6, 2016 at Good Samaritan Hospital. David was born on March 12, 1955 to Leon and Arlene (Maas) Blaise in the town of Merrill. David married Jeri Lynn (Henrich) on July 11, 1987.

He is survived by his wife and daughter Bonnie (16); five brothers, Ed and Sandy Blaise, Larry Blaise, Rick and Tammy, Jerry Jo, Kenny and Dawn; 11 nieces and nephews; one great nephew and one great niece. He is preceded in death by his mother, father, sister Linda, and his son Andy.

The memorial service will be held on January 7, 2017 at Christ United Methodist Church, 300 N. Mill St in Merrill. Visitation from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. with services at 1:00 p.m. Luncheon/potluck to follow in the church basement. Please send memorials to the family.