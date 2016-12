Les & Jim’s Lincoln Lanes hosted this year’s youth city bowling tournament on Dec. 5. Pictured are the winners from the five different youth leagues at Lincoln Lanes.

< > Tuesday Allstars: Pictured, front from left, are Reyna Prescott-1st place girls Juniors, Caitlyn Geiss-2nd place girls Juniors, Jayden Kidder-3rd place girls Juniors, Ayden Brown-3rd place boys Juniors; back row, Delaney Campbell-1st place girls Seniors, Mitchell Dittmar-1st place boys Seniors, Derek Sawczuk-2nd place boys Seniors, Cole Bares-4th place boys Juniors, John Ziesemer-2nd place boys Juniors, Ethan Bares-1st place boys Juniors.