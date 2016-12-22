Wheat named November Youth Optimist

The November Youth Optimist, nominated by Mrs. Emily Bonack, is Faith Wheat.

“Faith is the kindest, most caring person that I have ever met. I’ve seen her come to the aid of a crying freshman, whom she never met, and I’ve seen her deliver Christmas gifts to children in need, she is selfless and an inspiration.” Mrs. Bonack also comments, “Faith is so positive and kind, I admire her deeply. She sets herself apart from her fellow classmates through her positivity, caring and compassion, and her commitment to learning. She is an excellent student and an honorable human being.”

With a GPA of 3.8 and a class rank of 12, Faith has enrolled in AP classes such as Human Geography, Language and Composition and Literature and Composition. She is also involved in Swimming – which she lettered in her senior year – Track, the high school plays and musicals. Faith also is involved with Octagon Club, National Honor Society and enjoys volunteering for her church.

Following high school graduation, Faith plans to attend UW La Crosse for Elementary Education. She is the daughter of John and Kelly Wheat.