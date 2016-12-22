Turnitin.com software designer visits PRMS

Prairie River Middle School students are writing using a new online platform called Feedback Studio and Revision Assistant this school year. Both of these online learning tools are created by Turnitin.com, a web-based resource, purchased by MAPS to give students a tool to increase their writing feedback from their teachers.

During the last school year, a group of writers in Mrs. Jill Seaman’s 6th grade class volunteered to become involved in the design and engineering process of developing the beta program to function on the iPad. This is one way students are making gains as learners as they are making decisions about their own writing and using the speedy feedback to increase growth as effective writers. This year students and teachers are also using this writing platform at Merrill High School. After all, Merrill Area Public School students all have their own, individual iPads to use for educational purposes.

After meeting for eight months via virtual meetings on the airwaves between Merrill and Oakland, Calif., Turnitin.com software designer, Jennifer Choi, came to PRMS to meet with students and teachers Dec. 13.