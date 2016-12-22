More snowmobile trails in northern Lincoln County to open

The following Lincoln County Zone 1 funded snowmobile trails east of Tomahawk will open at noon on Friday, Dec. 23: Trails J, PL and Ty; Corridors 16. 15 north of Cty. J, and 17 north of Cty. J. All other funded trails in Zone 1 and Zones 2 and 3 will remain closed. Trails crossing lakes will remain closed as well.

Be aware of trail closed signs, stay on marked trails only and respect private property.

Trail conditions in wooded areas will be fair, with the exception of some low lying areas which may be rough and have standing water. Trails in open fields may be drifted and lacking snow cover. Use extreme caution in these areas and expect early season riding conditions throughout the trail system.

Trails designated as winter ATV trails in these areas will not be open to ATV use until noon on Friday, Dec. 30, and are closed to winter ATV use when the temperature is above 28 degrees.

For up to date Lincoln County trail conditions, visit www.co.lincoln.wi.us or call the trail hotline at 715-539-1033.