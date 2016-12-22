Lincoln Lanes among first bowling centers to SYNC up

Les & Jim’s Lincoln Lanes will be on the cutting edge of bowling technology, following a major upgrade to their scoring system planned for next year.

Les & Jim’s owner Mark Bares signed a contract Tuesday with Brunswick to install the company’s state-of-the-art SYNC scoring system. Lincoln Lanes will be just the second bowling center in the state of Wisconsin to make the move to the SYNC system.

“This system is very new and high end,” said Jim Schultz, Brunswick area sales manager. “It’s designed to be more user friendly, a lot more intuitive and more interactive with the consumer.”

Lincoln Lanes installed the current automatic electronic scoring system in 1998; before that scoring at Les & Jim’s was done the old-fashioned way with pen and paper.

The SYNC system features tablets (scoring consoles) at each lane and 48-inch flat screen monitors overhead. The tablets allow bowlers to place food and drink orders without leaving the lane.

“We’re changing our point of sale and integrating everything together,” said Lincoln Lanes co-owner Mark Bares.

The SYNC system has kid-friendly features to make the sport fun and entertaining for young bowlers, while also offering tools for the serious bowler. While youngsters can enjoy game themes such as Angry Birds, competitive bowlers can keep track of their stats with real-time player-secific data. League bowlers can track their data online as well. Lincoln Lanes will be upgrading its web site to link to the data through Brunswick.

The scoring consoles are also integrated into social media.

Bares signed the contract with Brunswick last week. He said he plans to have the installation done in May, after the current league season ends. The bowling center will remain open during the conversion, which is expected to take about two weeks.