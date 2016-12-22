Lincoln County Mental Health Coalition offers free Youth Mental Health First Aid in January

The Lincoln County Mental Health Coalition is excited to announce that they will be offering free Youth Mental Health First Aid. County residents and individuals that work for agencies that serve Lincoln County are encouraged to sign up for this two-day training. The training will be held on Monday, Jan. 9, and Wednesday, Jan. 11, from 4-8 p.m. at the Merrill High School, Room 113. Dinner will be provided. Participants must commit to attending both days. Space is limited to 30 participants; must be at least 18 years old to attend.

“This is a wonderful opportunity for community members to learn how to help youth who are experiencing a mental health challenge or crisis,” says Kristin Bath, Public Health Educator for Lincoln County Health Department. “As a coalition we strive to bring awareness to mental health issues, what local resources are available, and how community members can help.”

Youth Mental Health First Aid is designed for adults who regularly interact with youth ages 12-18 years old (teachers, school staff, health and human service workers, parents, family members, caregivers, and other caring citizens). The course introduces common mental health challenges for youth, reviews typical adolescent development, and teaches a five-step action plan for how to help young people in both crisis and non-crisis situations. Topics covered include anxiety, depression, substance use, disorders in which psychosis may occur, disruptive behavior disorders (including AD/HD), and eating disorders.

To register or to learn more about this training opportunity, contact Kristin Bath, Public Health Educator, Lincoln County Health Department, at 715-539-1373 or kbath@co.lincoln.wi.us. Thank you to Ministry Good Samaritan Health Center for funding this program.

The Lincoln County Mental Health Coalition is part of Healthy People Lincoln County. Healthy People Lincoln County’s mission is to promote partnerships within the community to improve health through advocacy, prevention and implementation of best practices. To learn more about Healthy People Lincoln County and how to get involved visit http://bit.ly/2h4RI7m or contact Shelley Hersil, Director/Health Officer, Lincoln County Health Department, at 715-539-1360 or shersil@co.lincoln.wi.us.